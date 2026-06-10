As part of our preparations for 2026/27, the Eagles will head to Hayes Lane on Saturday, 25th July.

The match will kick-off at 15:00 BST and is due to be streamed live on Palace TV+.

Palace have been allocated a dedicated away section for the fixture, with prices below. Tickets will be available to purchase directly from Bromley here.

There will also be coverage of the match on the Official Crystal Palace App, cpfc.co.uk and social media.

Bromley were recently promoted to the third tier for the first time in their history and will play in League One next season. They are managed by former Palace player and coach Andy Woodman.

The game at Hayes Lane is the latest addition to our pre-season schedule, with our participation in the Como Cup confirmed last week.

Details regarding further friendlies will be announced in due course.

Download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and be notified when further details are announced.