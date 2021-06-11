For the 21/22 season, we have launched a new subscription service, Palace TV+, which gives subscribers live access to selected pre-season match broadcasts, selected Academy match broadcasts, live audio commentary of all league and cup first-team games, and more. All available wherever you are in the world!

We can confirm that a live broadcast will be available for the pre-season game against Charlton (27 July, 18:00 BST) with the prospect of more to be confirmed soon.

Supporters can choose the subscription that meets their needs, all of which will enable instant access to the broadcasts on the new official app, and also via the new and improved Palace TV section of cpfc.co.uk.

Choose from either:

Pre-season bundle £9.99 (one-off purchase)

The Pre-season bundle allows fans to watch each pre-season friendly that we have rights to broadcast (listed above, with the prospect of more to be added soon), starting with Walsall this weekend.

Annual pass £29.99 (recurring)

As well as selected pre-season friendlies, the annual pass will provide fans with access to selected Academy broadcasts, as well as live audio commentary of league and cup first-team games, plus live pre-match press conferences throughout the season.

The Palace TV+ Annual pass offers the most cost-effective way yet of watching and listening to live broadcasts. As a guide to help you make the most informed choice, last season the club broadcast four pre-season matches, provided audio commentary of 41 live first-team games, and produced live broadcasts of 21 Academy matches. It is our intention to broadcast the vast majority of U23s home league matches, as well as a selection of U18 home matches.

The subscription will auto-renew, however you can cancel at any time.