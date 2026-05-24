January signing Strand Larsen produced the culmination of a cutting Palace counter-attack in the first leg away in Krakow, a huge moment in the tie.

With the scoreline 2-1 at the time, Strand Larsen’s goal gave the Eagles a two-goal cushion on aggregate – and they memorably went on to finish the job in style back at Selhurst Park a week later.

The striker feigned to shoot, chopped inside a defender – and then lifted a delightfully delicate finish over the advancing keeper for his first-ever goal in European competition.

In a season packed full of memorable goals, particularly on our continental adventure, Strand Larsen’s strike is a worthy winner.