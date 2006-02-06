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      22Jørgen
      Strand Larsen

      out on loan
      ST
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      Date of Birth
      06.02.0006 February 2000
      Country
      flag Norway
      NONorway
      Joined Team
      02.02.2602 February 2026
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      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      22
      Larsen
      22
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      All time
      Palace career
      12
      Appearances
      6
      Goals