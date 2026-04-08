As the first-half ticked into the seventh minute of stoppage time at Tottenham, Wharton produced the kind of assist few players in world football can.

The England international collected Jaydee Canvot's low ball into feet, swivelled to set himself and – in a moment of instinctive genius, which won the Premier League's Creative Moment of the Month award – lofted an inch-perfect pass over the Spurs defence for Sarr to race onto and prod beyond the goalkeeper.

The goal teed up a 3-1 lead which Palace never looked like relinquishing, securing back-to-back away wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.