It was a sight to behold.

As the first-half ticked into the seventh minute of stoppage time, with Wharton having already set up Jørgen Strand Larsen moments earlier, the midfielder produced the kind of assist few players in world football can.

The England international collected Jaydee Canvot's low ball into feet, swivelled to set himself and – in a moment of instinctive genius – lofted an inch-perfect pass over the Spurs defence for Ismaïla Sarr to race onto and prod beyond the goalkeeper.

The assist was imaginative, audacious and delightful – and teed up a 3-1 lead which secured Palace back-to-back away wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.

Following a supporter vote, combined with a panel of experts' choices, Wharton has become the third winner of the Premier League's new Creative Moment of the Month accolade, after Bruno Guimaraes' trivela assist for Newcastle in January and Dominic Solanke's scorpion kick goal for Tottenham in February.