Adam Wharton's sensational second assist in Palace's 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur has been named the Premier League's Adobe Express Creative Moment of the Month for March!
It was a sight to behold.
As the first-half ticked into the seventh minute of stoppage time, with Wharton having already set up Jørgen Strand Larsen moments earlier, the midfielder produced the kind of assist few players in world football can.
The England international collected Jaydee Canvot's low ball into feet, swivelled to set himself and – in a moment of instinctive genius – lofted an inch-perfect pass over the Spurs defence for Ismaïla Sarr to race onto and prod beyond the goalkeeper.
The assist was imaginative, audacious and delightful – and teed up a 3-1 lead which secured Palace back-to-back away wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.
Following a supporter vote, combined with a panel of experts' choices, Wharton has become the third winner of the Premier League's new Creative Moment of the Month accolade, after Bruno Guimaraes' trivela assist for Newcastle in January and Dominic Solanke's scorpion kick goal for Tottenham in February.
It was literally just touch and pass!—Adam Wharton
“It was literally just touch and pass," Wharton later said about the assist. "I didn't really… I don't know!
"When you're playing, yeah, you're thinking about what to do, but you just do it. You don't really have time to think too much.
"I always say if there's a forward pass, then I'll try and make it, because this is what helps the team score goals, create chances and get in good positions.
“I don't really overthink it. If I take a touch and someone's running in behind, I'll try and play them in so we can score goals.”
Wharton saw off competition from creative moments by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes; Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White; Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori; and Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter to win March's prize.
His brace of assists at Spurs also saw him become the first Palace player to assist twice in the first-half of a Premier League game since Michael Olise against Sheffield United in January 2024 – and, away from home, since Olise at Bournemouth in December 2022.