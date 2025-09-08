In January, it was announced that the Palace Women’s Academy’s had been awarded a Category 1 PGA licence, with the purpose of introducing a PGA pathway for high-potential players aged 16-21 into the first team.

Bailey made her senior debut in Tottenham’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Women's League Cup in December 2024.

She came on as a substitute in the final minutes of the match and was also named in the matchday squad for Spurs’ WSL home game against Leicester City in January 2025.

Before her time at Spurs, the defender was with Oxford United's Academy, having previously played for Reading FC, where she regularly featured for their Under-16s squad and trained with the senior team.

Bailey represents England at U-17 level and in March 2025, she captained the Young Lionesses side in their 3-2 victory over Sweden, where she also scored the opening goal.

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Zara to South London and wish her the very best for her career in red and blue.