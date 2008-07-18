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      21Zara
      Bailey

      out on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      18.07.0818 July 2008
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      08.09.2508 September 2025
      View profile
      View profile
      Zara Bailey
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