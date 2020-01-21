The club is supporting Kick It Out by showing messaging across the stadium, from the matchday programme to the stadium screen, and members of the first-team squad displayed their backing as they warmed-up this evening; wearing Kick It Out branded shirts. Club CEO Phil Alexander as well as players Connor Wickham and Cheikhou Kouyate met with Kick It Out's Education Officer Osei Sankofa pre-match.

Having started as ‘Let’s Kick Racism Out of Football’ in 1993, Kick It Out has evolved into an organisation which – working alongside its partners The FA, the Premier League, the English Football League, The Professional Footballers’ Association, the League Managers Association and the Football Supporters’ Federation, among others – fights ALL forms of discrimination in the game we love.

Everyone in football together needs to continue to campaign for equality and challenge discrimination, while playing a part in shaping a fair and inclusive future for everyone who loves the game.

You can report discrimination to Kick It Out via their app, via email on report@kickitout.org, via their online reporting form on their website, or via freephone on 0800 169 9414.

Alternatively, you can report anti-social behaviour by texting Palace's designated number: +44 7507 477 669.

Keep up to date with the organisation’s work at the following: