The international break offers a two-week grace period for FPL managers to tinker with their sides and, with Palace bringing in four new faces on deadline day, there's a lot to choose from.

New option at the back Maxence Lacroix comes in at £4.5m, the same price as the departing Joachim Andersen. The defender played 29 games for VFL Wolfsburg last season, netting four times, keeping six clean sheets and also notching an assist.

Not accounting for cards, goals conceded, or any additional factor that would’ve seen him lose points - the defender would’ve recorded over 100 points with just those stats alone. Does he make your side?