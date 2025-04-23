Palace have two trips to North London in the coming days, with Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa looming on the horizon.

But before that, Oliver Glasner's team travel to Arsenal for a vital Premier League fixture, looking to reignite their push for a top half finish.

FA Cup success carries with it, as well as the obvious glory of lifting a major trophy, qualification for the Europa League. And depending, on various permutations, an eight-place finish in the league at the end of the season, could also provide a route to continental competition.

With Palace in the running for both, Eze says he is determined to bring his 'A game' against the Gunners, with the ambition to qualify for Europe at the forefront of his mind.

"Yeah [when asked if European qualification is still the aim], that's the mentality," he said. "That's where we're at. As a team we see that it's possible.

"It's something that Palace hasn't done before. We're looking to do everything we can to push and to finish as high up in the league as we can, and also to do as well as we can in the cup.

"I want to win against Arsenal. I want to go there and perform well, do what I can do, do what the team does and perform to the best of my ability because that will help take care of whatever else happens in the rest of the season.

"But for me - and the rest of the team - it starts against Arsenal. That's the mentality for us."