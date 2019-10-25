The Palace boss is an alumnus of the university, having graduated from Avery Hill College in 1972 with a Certificate in Education.

He was awarded the honorary doctorate at a ceremony yesterday afternoon (24 October).

“I am delighted to have been selected to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Greenwich,” Hodgson said. “I spent two valuable and enjoyable years at Avery Hill studying for my teaching certificate in Physical Education. The lessons learned during that period have been of undoubted benefit during the long football coaching career which has followed.”

Picture courtesy of University of Greenwich, featuring: (left to right) Master of Ceremonies - Christopher Philpott, Roy Hodgson and Greenwich Students’ Union Officer - Jono Smith.