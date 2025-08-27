When in Norway, make sure you try…
We have something called ‘brown cheese’ – if you translate it directly, it’s called brunost in Norwegian. I don’t think you have that in the UK!
Headed to Fredrikstad, but don’t know the difference between your fjord and your fjell? Allow former Norway international and Palace Player of the Year Jonathan Parr to be your guide…
We also have a lot of good seafood, so make sure you try some salmon.
And in Østfold, which is the part of Norway where Fredrikstad is, it’s normal to serve a hot dog in a waffle (pølse i vaffel) – Palace fans should try that if it’s available at the stadium!
The good news is that almost everyone you meet in Norway will understand you, and will also be able to speak quite a lot of English!
The rain this week!
Most of the Norwegian souvenir shops sell fairytale trolls, but I’m not sure if that’s a good souvenir to get from the trip!
The cheese grater was a Norwegian invention at some point – I don’t think I saw that a lot when I was in the UK, but maybe it’s more normal than I thought!
If you’re just going straight to the game, you’ll find some good activities in Fredrikstad.
But if you’re here for a couple of days, try to experience something a bit different, I would say.
I would recommend going to Ålesund, where I used to live, where you have even more of the fantastic nature and the fjords and things like that.
But still, in Oslo – which is not far away from Fredrikstad – you can find some nice places, and do things you wouldn’t normally do as well!
