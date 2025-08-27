Make sure you visit…

If you’re just going straight to the game, you’ll find some good activities in Fredrikstad.

But if you’re here for a couple of days, try to experience something a bit different, I would say.

I would recommend going to Ålesund, where I used to live, where you have even more of the fantastic nature and the fjords and things like that.

But still, in Oslo – which is not far away from Fredrikstad – you can find some nice places, and do things you wouldn’t normally do as well!

Match Details

Fredrikstad v Crystal Palace