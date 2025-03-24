Whitworth also featured in Palace TV’s new series Loan Life, where we go behind the scenes and gain an unprecedented insight into all the ups and downs of our players out on loan - click HERE to watch now!

Left wing-back Tayo Adaramola continued his fine start to life at Bradford City with yet another Man of the Match performance - his third in eight games for the Bantams.

He played 82 minutes in a remarkable 4-1 win against the in-form Colchester United, getting an assist along the way to help his side return to winning ways as they moved to within a point of top spot in League Two.

Fellow wing-back Danny Imray also returned to action in League Two after missing the last six games for Bromley due to injury. He came off the bench for half an hour of action, as the Ravens narrowly lost 2-1.

Sticking in the fourth tier of English football, goalkeeper Owen Goodman looked on course for another clean sheet; although he and his AFC Wimbledon side were pegged back late on to draw 2-2 with Barrow.

Jadan Raymond, Jemiah Umolu, Jack Wells-Morrison were all unused substitutes on the weekend for Queens Park, Port Vale and Solihull Moors respectively.