Jack Wells-Morrison

Wells-Morrison joined the Palace pre-Academy at the age of six, after impressing at a Goals summer camp run by the club. He and his family are Season Ticket holders in the Main Stand.

His early years were defined by a search for his best position: after beginning his youth career as a striker and then pushed onto the wing, he filled in at left-back while undergoing a growth spurt. Upon return from injury, he found his ideal role in the centre of midfield.

After starting the 2020/21 season in central-midfield, he moved to the No. 10 position for the run-in and scored seven goals in the process, as well as creating plenty of chances for his teammates. His performances saw him often training with the Under-23s, once again demonstrating his versatility by starting two games for Shaun Derry’s side on the right of midfield.