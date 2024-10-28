Starting in the Championship, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi notched his first assist for the Blades in their 2-0 win over Stoke City at Bramall Lane.

The winger used his tricky feet to easily breeze past the Potters’ captain Ben Gibson, leaving him in the lurch as he raced towards the box. He played a simple pass for Tyrese Campbell to pick up on the turn and fire home for the Blades’ second and final goal of the game.

This win made up for the narrow 1-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough in midweek, where Rak-Sakyi played 90 minutes. Sheffield United currently sit in fourth place, a point off second place Burnley and third place Leeds, while being five behind leaders Sunderland.

