The Eagles’ first-ever season in Europe will culminate in an exciting Final in Leipzig on Wednesday evening – one year on from Oliver Glasner’s team’s heroics against Manchester City at Wembley.

Like Palace, Rayo have overcome plenty of impressive sides to reach this stage – so although many outlets have Palace down as pre-match favourites, the Eagles will take nothing for granted.

As a bit of fun, however, we asked you to submit your predictions for the game – for the chance to win a Premium Experience at Selhurst Park next season! Click below to find out more.