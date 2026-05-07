Tickets for the Viewing Party are now on sale to all supporters.

Please note that there is no age restriction for this event – we encourage families to come along to Selhurst Park, and enjoy the occasion of a European Final!

Tickets cost £2.50 each for Season Ticket Holders and Members, and £5 for all other supporters.

The Stands will initially open at 18:00 BST on Wednesday, 27th May, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

Check out the best images from our semi-final Viewing Party at Selhurst below!