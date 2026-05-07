With tickets to the event now on sale to all supporters, our Viewing Party – the only official Watch Party – will be the ultimate way to enjoy the Conference League Final from the heart of South London, featuring:
- Big screens on the pitch!
- The chance to watch all the action from the Selhurst stands, surrounded by your fellow Eagles!
- Potential special guest appearances (to be confirmed), with matchday hosts, previews and analysis at half-time and full-time!
- Great food and drink deals!
- And many more exciting announcements, soon to be confirmed!