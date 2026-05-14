Lacroix and Mateta – who only made their senior international debuts in March 2026 and October 2025 respectively – were both named in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad for this summer’s showpiece tournament.

The duo become the first Palace players to have their participation confirmed in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer, with France taking on Senegal, Iraq and Norway in Group I of the competition.

That means Lacroix and Mateta could come up against teammates Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) and Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) in the summer.