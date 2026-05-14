Now in its 14th triumphant year, the 2026 Beer Festival takes over Selhurst Park this Saturday – kicking off at 12:30 BST – offering the chance to celebrate local breweries and street food in the heart of South London.

With live entertainment, local craft beers and more all locked in, plus an appearance from our FA Cup winning captain – one year on from that remarkable day at Wembley – we’re all set for a celebration of the very best that South London has to offer!

Tickets remain on sale priced at £25 for standard tickets. Entry to the Beer Festival is from 12:30 BST on the day. Please note, this event is only available to over 18s; ID checks will be in place.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!