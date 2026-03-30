Entry to the Beer Festival is from 12:30 BST on the day. Please note, this event is only available to over 18s; ID checks will be in place.

Each ticket includes event access, two half-pint drink vouchers, and a complimentary festival pint glass featuring a must-have Retro-style, ‘80s-inspired design.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale for just £20 each. But hurry, as Early Bird rates only apply until 08:59 BST on 24th April – and prices will rise on the day of the event!

The Beer Festival is the ultimate group day out, so take advantage with our special ‘Group of 6’ ticket offer, at the reduced rate of just £99! To do so, on the ticket selection screen, please click the banner which reads ‘To purchase group tickets, please click here.’

Looking to step up your Beer Festival experience? Our VIP tickets – cheaper this year – include eight half-drinks vouchers, a meal voucher, a complimentary pint glass, plus an exclusive brewery tasting session, and an Exclusive Beer Festival t-shirt! Early Bird rates start at £50 per person.

Get a taste for what lies in store by reliving some of the best moments in our photo gallery below!