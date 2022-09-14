Billy Eastwood: How Academy documentary helped confidence

Eastwood is a lifelong supporter who’s spent half his life with the club. His father, also a devout fan, passed away a few years after the play-off final, having watched his son compete in the Academy for a season.

Eastwood followed his father’s footsteps not just in following Palace, but also in becoming a goalkeeper. “I had no choice, to be honest,” he jokes. “I’ve always been a goalkeeper. I do love it, it was a great choice in the end.

“My dad could’ve been a professional – he had a trial here [Palace], but he didn’t go to it.

“In my second year at Palace he got unwell. He got to see a whole season of me here when I was younger, which is better than nothing. He was a typical dad: quiet on the sidelines, but in the car he’d say what I had done wrong and what I needed to improve on.

“He wasn’t hard on me, but always wanted to help me improve and be better and better at that age. He was very supportive during that time. He was a great dad.”

After his father’s passing Eastwood walked out in full goalkeeper kit – shin pads, gloves, et al – alongside Wayne Hennessey, and says the club allowed him to keep his mind focused on football.

He says now of his mother that “she’s done both roles”, and and that she “is amazing. She’s just so chilled and relaxed – she doesn’t force me to do anything, but she would push me and encourage me in anything I do, which is the best thing to do. She just supports me in everything.”