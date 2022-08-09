Filmed over 12 months, this series follows a group of eight-to-18-year-olds at club’s Academy – where the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Gareth Southgate and Aaron Wan-Bissaka progressed through the ranks. The series shows a range of real and raw stories of a cast of boys and their families, from a variety of backgrounds, who all dream of making the Crystal Palace first-team.
Featuring extensive interviews from the boys and their families, as well as coaches and support staff, Chairman Steve Parish, first-team manager Patrick Vieira, Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze, the series gives viewers a view inside a Premier League Academy in a way never seen before on television.