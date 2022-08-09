Chairman Steve Parish said: "I think supporters will find it both a great watch and a fascinating insight into what it takes to succeed in an elite academy, as well as all the huge benefits and life lessons for each boy that we have in our care.

"I’m so proud of all those who contributed. While the series naturally focuses dramatically on the retain/release process, you will see first-hand the caring, committed and passionate staff, the role of parents and of course the first-class facilities."

Narrated by Palace fan Ben Bailey-Smith, episode 1 is entitled ‘Band of Brothers’ and follows three 11 year-olds, Kairo, Kayden and Bola, who have grown up together and played with each other since they were five.

Football Dreams: The Academy airs in the UK (only) on Thursday, 11th August at 21:00, and will be available on All4 on demand.