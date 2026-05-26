As revealed by Glasner at his pre-match press conference, the Eagles' FA Cup and Community Shield-winning – and potentially Conference League-winning – Manager was given a fitting send-off by his players ahead of the session, before taking to the grass one last time.

After the session in the scorching South London sun, Glasner and his players headed straight to the airport to embark on one last continental adventure this season.

Check out the best of the snaps from both in our dual galleries below!

Training