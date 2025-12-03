The Eagles have suffered back-to-back come-from-behind defeats against RC Strasbourg and Manchester United in their last two outings but – with a busy fixture schedule ahead of them – have the opportunity to move forward quickly when they visit Turf Moor tonight, taking on a Burnley team who themselves have suffered four defeats in-a-row.

And 19-year-old Canvot, who is now entering his fourth month as a Palace player following his summer switch from Toulouse, says that the mental fortitude of the group has made an immediate impression on him.

“We are competitors, so we want to win everything,” Canvot told Premier league Productions. “We play to win every game.

“The last game against Man United, we wanted to win, but we lost. That's football – but we just want to win everything and be competitors.

“We know Burnley, and we know that it’s been hard for them recently, with four losses in a row. But we won’t think about that – we just want to go there and win.”

On settling in South London, Canvot added: “I love the place, I love where I live, and I love the club too. I love the staff, I love the players… all’s good.

“It’s like a family here. Every player helps me. We push each other, and the coach [Oliver Glasner] is like this, everybody is like this, all the people who work for this club… it's unbelievable.

“The crowd is crazy! When you come in and you see the Palace fans, you just want to play and give 100 percent.”