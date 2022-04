Gallagher is also up for Young Player of the Year alongside Tyrick Mitchell, while Patrick Vieira's name is in the hat for Manager of the Year.

Goal of the Season is decided by a public vote, which voters can add their names to above. Voting closes on Wednesday, February 16th, and sees Gallagher up against Queens Park Rangers' Andre Gray, and Chelsea's Sam Kerr, Mateo Kovačić and Hakim Ziyech.

Make sure to get behind Conor and submit your vote here!