Gallagher put the finishing touches to a sumptuous team move that saw all 11 players get a touch of the ball, as the Eagles carved open an opportunity to take the lead at the Amex – the goal coming in front of a raucous section of travelling support.

“I just want to say thank you for voting my goal for Goal of the Month,” Gallagher told Palace TV. “I wouldn't say 'my goal', I would more say 'our goal' beacuse it was a great team goal - everyone touched the ball, and I was there to stick it in.

“I'm very pleased that I scored that, and your support that day at Brighton was amazing as well, so thank you very much."