“He has got a hamstring problem – he has had a scan on it and obviously we will have to wait on a second scan, but it is a serious injury,” Hodgson said. “I would prefer not to say because I'm optimistic on these things, but the severity of the injury might suggest it’s as long as that.

“But to be fair, the medical team have been working very, very hard to shave off any time on the prognosis of the injury, but it was a blow for us.

“[Michael Olise] is another one we have to wait on. Two of our most creative players, we are going to have to wait on for a period of time, and it could even be a considerable period time.”

Hodgson reiterated his belief, despite the new blow, in his squad’s ability to step up and perform.

“We are going to be dependent now, really, on the players who have come in to take their places in doing a good job, which to be fair they have been doing.

“I’m very satisfied with the way the team has been playing, so there is no point complaining about injuries. They do happen and you must never feel sorry for yourself.

“One or two of the players who have come in in the last two or three weeks who have not necessarily played from the start have come in and done exceptionally well. That is the way we have got to look at it.

“There is no sympathy in the world of football for injuries and no point seeking sympathy. It happens to all teams. We happen to be in the middle of quite a serious injury crisis at the moment, but we have to learn to deal with it and accept the situation and look forward to a time when our squad is bigger again when these players reurn.

“OK, it’s not going to be in the next week or two, but the season doesn’t end until May so we have to keep that in mind as well.”

Hodgson provided an update on the fitness of new signing Matheus França, who is yet to make his debut for the club since arriving from Flamengo this summer.

“The good news with Matheus França is that he is no longer injured and he is free to now join in with the squad,” the manager explained. “On Monday, he was free to join in as a spare player, not taking part in the actual thrust of football.

“He couldn’t play in any game like situations but he could join in as an extra body, which is good because he has not been doing that since he came to the club, so that’s a big stride forwards.

“We are going to need those two weeks in particular when I hope he will be released to full training with the team. We are going to have to use those two weeks to try to get him up to some sort of speed and assess him.

“There is no doubt he has got talent, there is no question of that.”