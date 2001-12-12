Michael Olise

Olise penned a five-year deal with Palace in July 2021 as manager Patrick Vieira's first signing.

The Hayes-born teenager moved to south London after a season with Reading that saw him earn seven goals and 12 assists from 46 games.

Born in Hammersmith to a Nigerian father and a French-Algerian mother, Olise had stints with Chelsea and Manchester City before being inducted into Reading’s Academy in 2018.

He made his debut against Leeds United in March 2019, coming off the bench in 3-0 defeat but impressing then-manager Jose Gomes enough to see him handed a three-year contract in July.

In the 2019/20 season Olise continued to be integrated into the first-team squad, making five league appearances until February before nailing down a place in the starting XI and featuring in each of the final 14 games during the run-in.

After his debut in 2019 and an introduction to more regular first-team football the following season, Olise quickly became a crucial part of a Reading side that were the early pace-setters in the 2020/21 Championship, winning seven of their first eight games before narrowly missing out on the play-offs at the end of the season.

Olise started in blistering form, scoring his first goal for the club against Barnsley in the second game of the season, recording a goal and two assists in his opening three games. He went on to feature 46 times throughout the campaign, scoring seven goals and contributing 12 assists. His efforts included a stunning 89th-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on his 19th birthday.

His exploits were recognised as he was named EFL Young Player of the Year, capping a remarkable first full-season of first-team football.

Eligible to play for four countries – England, Nigeria, Algeria and France – Olise was called up to represent the latter at the prestigious Toulon Tournament in 2019.

As part of the France Under-18s side, he competed against Europe’s best young players, including future teammate Eberechi Eze who was among the England squad.

He made his debut against Qatar Under-23s, starting on the right-wing in a 2-0 victory.

As well as his exploits for France, Olise was named as a standby member of the Nigerian squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.