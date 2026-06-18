But tomorrow (Friday, 10:00 BST) the fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released as Palace’s 2026/27 schedule begins to take shape.

Here are four fixtures worth keeping an eye out for when the full list drops.

First home game

After a summer without domestic football, nothing hits quite like that first rendition of Glad All Over as the two teams walk out onto Selhurst Park in blazing sunshine.

The first game in SE25 of the new campaign is always one to savour, regardless of the opponent.