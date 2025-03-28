The Eagles’ manager confirmed in his pre-match press conference that, following a discussion with Dean Henderson and Matt Turner – who started Palace’s three other FA Cup matches so far this season – it would be the England international who will begin the game between the posts at Craven Cottage.

“I talked to both goalkeepers, to Matt and Dean today, and I took a decision,” Glasner confirmed. “Dean will start tomorrow.

“On the one side it was a tough decision, on the other side it was a very good decision for me to have to take, to choose between two great goalkeepers, with everybody having 100 per cent confidence and trust in us.

“I decided that Dean is our No. 1, has played most of the [league] games, and that's why I said: ‘OK, especially when we didn't have a game now for three weeks, I don't want to change this.’ And that's why he will start tomorrow.

“[Turner was] very professional. We always talked two or three times this week because I was undecided for a long time, but, again, it's the best situation you can have, to choose between two players who are in form and on a very top level.

“He [Turner] accepted it I know that we can rely on him whenever we need him. When we need him tomorrow, we can rely on him. When we need support from the bench, we can rely on him. If we need him in the game, we can rely on him. He's a great guy, fantastic guy. He took it very professionally and that's what we expect.”