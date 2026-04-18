The Eagles turn their attentions back to domestic action after UEFA Conference League quarter-final success in Florence, looking to make it three wins in a row against the Hammers in the Premier League.

In a preview interview conducted ahead of Palace's successful trip to Italy, Glasner discussed his hopes of producing another big performance under the Selhurst Park lights, against a Hammers side who have won five of their last 11 Premier League matches, clambering out of the relegation zone in the process...

Read on for the key quotes below!

On what can still be achieved in the Premier League this season…

“We stopped a few weeks ago, or maybe months, talking about league positions.

“We focused more on the way we are playing, on the football we want to show on the pitch, and this helped us to perform better.

“The consequence of this was that we got more points and more wins. I think this is what we need to keep until the end of the season.