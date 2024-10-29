Having previously won the UEFA Europa League, and made it to the final of the DFB-Pokal when manager of Eintracht Frankfurt, Glasner was asked about why he does well in cup games, to which he smiled: “I don't know!

“For me, every game, we go to win it. But it's just the last 16, you have nothing won yet, so it makes no sense now to be talking about when the final will be.

“It's now [all about] going to Villa, to Birmingham, and playing to win the game, but this is the mindset we always try to implement into the team: that we go out to win the game.

"Villa are also in quite good shape – they lead the Champions League table with three wins [from three matches] – but we will be ready in the game.”

Palace will be walking out at Villa Park just three days after their win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and the momentum of that could play a huge factor.

“I think it helps, for the confidence it helps," Glasner said. "Sometimes if you're always told 'you can, you can, you can', but when you always fail, there will be a moment when you lose your belief.

"This win helps to see, yes, when we do this in this way, we can win against any team.

“But, on the other hand, we now know what is needed to win against the top teams. Every team, every game, I think [on Saturday] there were three draws and the two wins were by one goal, I think today [Sunday] is the same.

“The Premier League has very tight games, and very good teams, but definitely for all of us it's a good feeling, going to bed with having this first win, and not always responding to these questions.”

Match Details