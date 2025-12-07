Having played almost every minute of every Premier League game, Richards has established himself as a key component of Palace’s success this season – but will come up against a Fulham team who have won 13 of a possible 21 points at Craven Cottage so far this term.

The trip to Craven Cottage is Palace’s second game in the space of 25 days in December, and Richards – speaking to Premier League Productions – said: “I think it's more mental than physical. It’s preparing for a new team every two days, because you want to kind of give yourself a day to just reflect on the game before. But, you know, it is tough.

“It will be very tough for everybody, but you have to dig deep as a squad and figure out who can contribute minutes here and there. I think it's more the mental side of it, because it's a new team, it's a new atmosphere, it's a new competition, whatever the case is, and it's just a matter of being ready.

“I enjoy it because it's a lot less training, so that part's nice! But I think the toughest part is probably the travel aspect. You know, it's going to different places and coming back late, staying overnight… it's things like that that are probably the toughest part of having eight games in 25 days.

“I think every time we play Fulham, it's a pretty tough game. I think they have a lot of firepower, and I think that's one thing that we have to be ready for.

“Again, we know they're going to be good with set plays, and so that's something that we have to prepare ourselves for. But overall, I think we have what it takes to beat a good Fulham side. It's just a matter of concentrating on the day.”