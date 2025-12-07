Chris Richards is looking forward to coming up against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon (16:30 GMT) – Palace’s second of eight matches in December.
Having played almost every minute of every Premier League game, Richards has established himself as a key component of Palace’s success this season – but will come up against a Fulham team who have won 13 of a possible 21 points at Craven Cottage so far this term.
The trip to Craven Cottage is Palace’s second game in the space of 25 days in December, and Richards – speaking to Premier League Productions – said: “I think it's more mental than physical. It’s preparing for a new team every two days, because you want to kind of give yourself a day to just reflect on the game before. But, you know, it is tough.
“It will be very tough for everybody, but you have to dig deep as a squad and figure out who can contribute minutes here and there. I think it's more the mental side of it, because it's a new team, it's a new atmosphere, it's a new competition, whatever the case is, and it's just a matter of being ready.
“I enjoy it because it's a lot less training, so that part's nice! But I think the toughest part is probably the travel aspect. You know, it's going to different places and coming back late, staying overnight… it's things like that that are probably the toughest part of having eight games in 25 days.
“I think every time we play Fulham, it's a pretty tough game. I think they have a lot of firepower, and I think that's one thing that we have to be ready for.
“Again, we know they're going to be good with set plays, and so that's something that we have to prepare ourselves for. But overall, I think we have what it takes to beat a good Fulham side. It's just a matter of concentrating on the day.”
There's no other way. We have to win!—Chris Richards
Fulham defender, and Richards’ compatriot, Antonee Robinson is likely to miss Sunday’s game through injury – but the Palace defender said Sunday’s game would carry: “A tonne of excitement.
“I think I live closer to Fulham's ground than to ours, so it'd be nice to get some bragging rights also against my friend Antonee Robinson!
"It'd be even better to get bragging rights if we win that game. There's a lot at stake. We're already in touch. We have to win. There's no other way. We have to win!
“I feel like we've done well against Fulham recently as well. I remember the FA Cup quarter-finals: we had a good game there, so hopefully we can continue that.”
Match Details
Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Sunday, 7th December
- 16:30 GMT
- Premier League
- Craven Cottage
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.