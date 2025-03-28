The Alabama-born defender is currently enjoying another strong campaign in South London – having played 10 consecutive Premier League games for the club prior to the recent fixture break – and will hope to form part of the side which faces Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Craven Cottage tomorrow (12:15 GMT).

Speaking to the Athletic whilst on international duty with the United States, Richards reflected on the prospect of raising silverware with Palace, smiling: “It’d go berserk if we won a trophy. It’d be insane!

“Regardless of the results we’ve had during my time here, the Palace fans are always there for you trying to pick you up. We’ve had some tough results but you wouldn’t know it from the way they’re there for you. It’s amazing.

“The Palace fanbase may be comparatively small but it’s selective. I’ll be in the city and they come up to me and are, like, ‘Keep going, we appreciate you’ and that means a lot. So being able to give back by winning a trophy would be special.”

“The manager [Oliver Glasner] has shown he can win a trophy [winning the UEFA Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22] and has shown he wants to be the coach to bring a trophy to Palace.

“We want that too. The fans, the backroom staff, everyone at the club deserves that, and we want to be the group that brings them some glory.”