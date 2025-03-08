The Senegal international twice hit the back of the net in the Eagles’ last Premier League outing at Selhurst Park: a 4-1 win over Aston Villa, which marked a very happy 27th birthday for Sarr indeed.

Palace have now won nine of their last 11 matches – a run which includes three from five at Selhurst in all competitions – but Sarr is hoping to reward the home supporters with even more to celebrate when Ipswich Town visit on Saturday afternoon.

“We knew [against Villa] that it wouldn’t be easy,” Sarr recalled. “We hadn’t won at home [in the league] for a long time – but I think we’ve now put that behind us.

“We owe it to our supporters because they are always on the move to come and watch us. Even if we are away from home, they are always with us. They are always behind us.

“We are staying humble and calm. If we go up [a level], we will win. But now, we will focus on the matches ahead of us, like the match on Saturday, and we will do everything we can to win.

“Then we will do it step by step, match by match. By the end of the season, we will see what we have.”

Of his birthday brace against Villa, Sarr recalled some unexpected pre-match motivation: “When I was in the dressing room, my mother called me to wish me a happy birthday!

“I told her that I was in the dressing room, and I was getting ready to play – but I can say that it helped me too. She was lucky [for me]!

“I wanted my team to win, even if I didn’t score. But I scored two goals on my birthday – it was a great gift for everyone.”

Hopefully, for Sarr and Palace, it was a gift that will keep on giving as the season goes on.

