With a number of players ruled out of the matchday squad, Tyrick Mitchell, Daichi Kamada, Ebere Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta all return to the side after the midweek win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moving to the bench are Joel Ward, Romain Esse and Eddie Nketiah – whilst loanee Ben Chilwell is absent, as Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference, through illness.

Ward begins his final game as a Palace player from the bench, with Dean Henderson taking the captaincy after doing so in the latter stages on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool make four changes today, with Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk recalled to defence. There are also starts for Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones.

Palace will be seeking their first back-to-back wins at Anfield since May and November 2015, having won at this ground last season thanks to Eze’s first-half goal. Indeed, Palace’s last four Premier League wins over Liverpool have all come on this ground.

Palace start the final day of fixtures in 12th place; they could, mathematically if improbably, still finish as high as ninth. Victory would be required – and a series of other results would need to go their way – for Glasner’s side to achieve back-to-back top-10 finishes.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher (GK), Gomez, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Muñoz, Kamada, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Kporha, Devenny, França, Esse, Nketiah.