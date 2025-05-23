Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Austrian confirmed his regular captain would be absent from Sunday's trip to Merseyside, following the eye injury first sustained during the FA Cup Final win.

Glasner also reiterated that midfielder Adam Wharton would also be missing, which he first revealed before the win against Wolves.

Two further players are doubtful for the final league game, with defensive duo Nathaniel Clyne and Ben Chilwell absent from training due to illness.

But despite the availability issues, Glasner was looking forward to the spectacle of watching the newly crowned FA Cup winners face off with the Premier League Champions - a fitting way to conclude 2024/25.

“Marc [Guéhi] can’t play," said Glasner. "He's also not been called-up for England [due to this]. His eye needs a rest. He can’t do anything at the moment.

"He really just needs to rest and can't play. Adam [Wharton], of course, definitely can't play with his concussion.

"And we have Nathaniel Clyne and Ben Chilwell who are struggling with illness. But all the others in the squad are fit and ready to play at Anfield."

The Eagles put aside any fear of downing tools following our FA Cup celebrations with a superb victory on Tuesday night against Wolves.

And Glasner is now looking for more of the same, to ensure his team finish the season in strong style.

"Everybody has looked good in training," he added. "We were in a great mood again today. Everybody's laughing, maybe we didn't have the highest intensity in training, but it's also a three-game week for us.

"It was the final, then we played Tuesday, and again [Sunday], so huge credit to the players, how they played. Of course, afterwards we get the stats - they showed we were running five kilometres more than Wolves.

"It just shows the attitude and the character of this group.

"So really very pleased with the performance, with the result. Now we want to show it again, our standards, and at Anfield, so we are looking forward to this game.

"It's when the league winner meets the FA Cup winner - it's a great ending of the season. Also big congratulations to Liverpool and Arne Slot for an amazing season and a well-deserved title."