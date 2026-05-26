Wharton went down with a knock to his ankle during Sunday's final Premier League game against Arsenal and was later substituted as a precaution.

It was a game Richards also missed with an ankle injury.

Joined by captain Dean Henderson and Yéremy Pino at his pre-match press conference, Glasner said: "I don't want to tell you yet if they can start or not.

"But they were available today in training and that's a good sign. We still have 36 hours before the game and the medical department will work hard [to get them ready]. They will work hard until late into the night.

"At the end of the day, we will nominate the starting XI who are 100% fit.