Borna Sosa will be in from the off against the Ukrainian Champions in Lublin, replacing Tyrick Mitchell at left wing-back.

Goalscoring hero from the weekend, Ismaïla Sarr will be on the bench for this one, with Will Hughes returning to the starting XI.

That change will likely see Daichi Kamada play in an advanced role as he did in the domestic victories away at Aston Villa and West Ham.

Dean Henderson continues in goal but, as confirmed by Glasner at yesterday's pre-match press conference, Walter Benítez returns to the matchday squad and is amongst the substitutes.

Palace are able to name 12 substitutes in the Conference League, meaning the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Romain Esse and Justin Devenny are also available to Glasner from the bench.

For Dynamo, former West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko wears the captain's armband.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Sosa, Hughes, Wharton, Pino, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Clyne, Canvot, Mitchell, Cardines, Lerma, Devenny, Esse, Uche, Nketiah, Sarr.

Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret (GK), Tymchyk, Thiare, Bilovar, Mykhavko, Brazhko, Dubinchak, Yarmolenko, Yatsyk, Shaparenko, Guerrero.

Subs: Morgan (GK), Ihnatenko (GK), Vivcharenko, Pikhalonok, Voloshyn, Burtnyk, Rubchynskyi, Ogundana, Karavaiev, Buialskyi, Zakharchenko, Blănuță.