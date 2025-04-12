As the manager had revealed in his pre-match press conference, Chris Richards has returned following his calf injury, while Maxence Lacroix is also included.

Richards replaces skipper Marc Guéhi, who is suspended for one match after receiving a red card from two yellows in the win over Brighton last week.

Otherwise, the rest of the Palace side is unchanged from last time out. That means Daichi Kamada will continue in midfield, with Jefferson Lerma expected to play in defence.

On the bench, Franco Umeh returns to the matchday squad, as does Remi Matthews. As first revealed by Glasner yesterday, both Matt Turner and Romain Esse are unwell and have not made the trip to Manchester.

Eddie Nketiah is also suspended following his red card against Brighton. Dean Henderson wears the captain's armband with Guéhi missing.

For City, Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that drew at Manchester United last Sunday. James McAtee, Rico Lewis and Nico Gonzalez all come in to the team - Phil Foden is out with an ankle injury.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Hughes, Devenny, França, Umeh.

Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Kovacic, Nico, Gundogan, De Bruyne, McAtee, Marmoush.

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Doku, Bernardo, Reis, Savinho, Nunes, Khusanov, Bobb.