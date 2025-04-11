Richards has missed the last two league games with a calf issue, but he is available to return at the Etihad Stadium. And in another defensive boost, Lacroix will be involved for Palace.

Lacroix suffered a concussion towards the end of last Saturday's dramatic win over Brighton, but after going through the required protocol, is fit to play.

Asked in his pre-match press conference about his defensive options Glanser confirmed the good news: "Yes, Chris [Richards] has done well. He has been training since Wednesday. He has no problems anymore, so he will be available.

“It is the same, [for] Maxence [Lacroix] is available. He trained with us today. We followed all the rules and he is available for tomorrow.

“The whole week we hoped it would go this way and fortunately it has. We lose Marc [Guéhi] and Eddie [Nketiah] because they are banned.

“Romain Esse and Matt Turner are both feeling unwell, so they stay at home for this one. But they both should be available for the Newcastle game next Wednesday.

“All the others are fit and it’s positive for us."