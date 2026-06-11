Which Groups feature Palace players?

Nine of the twelve groups contain nations that have Palace players in their squads.

Groups B, C, D, E, F, H, I, K, and finally L, are all ones to watch.

Group B

Co-hosts Canada are in Group B who have included Palace ‘keeper Owen Goodman in their final squad.

Goodman is yet to play at senior level for his country, who face Bosnia, Qatar and Switzerland.

With third place potentially progressing, the co-hosts will be looking to reach the knockout round for the first time.

Group C

Chadi Riad and Morocco can be found in an intriguing looking Group C, alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

The reigning AFCON champions have a tough looking first fixture against the five-time winners.

But after reaching the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago, Morocco will be looking for another deep run.

Group D

Chris Richards will have the chance to play for his country on home soil at a World Cup, with USA drawn in Group D at the Finals.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be aiming to match their run to the last eight in 2002 with the home advantage and will start off by meeting Paraguay in their first game in New Jersey.

They then face Australia and Türkiye to round out the group stage.