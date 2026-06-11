How can I watch in the UK?
Every single match will be broadcast on either BBC or ITV, as well as their respective streaming platforms. The World Cup Final is broadcast by both.
A full breakdown of the schedule is here.
Match details
Check back on cpfc.co.uk for updates on how our players get on in North America. Here are details of the group games with all times BST.
Owen Goodman – Canada, Group B
Friday, 12th June: Canada v Bosnia (Toronto, 20:00 BST)
Thursday, 18th June: Canada v Qatar (Vancouver, 23:00)
Wednesday, 24th June: Switzerland v Canada (Vancouver, 20:00)
Chadi Riad – Morocco, Group C
Saturday, 13th June: Brazil v Morocco (New York/New Jersey, 23:00 BST)
Friday, 19th June: Scotland v Morocco (Boston, 23:00)
Wednesday, 24th June: Morocco v Haiti (Atlanta, 23:00)
Chris Richards – USA, Group D
Saturday, 13th June: USA v Paraguay (Los Angeles, 02:00 BST)
Friday, 19th June: USA v Australia (Seattle, 20:00)
Friday, 26th June: Türkiye v USA (Los Angeles, 03:00)
Evann Guessand – Ivory Coast, Group E
Monday, 15th June: Ivory Coast v Ecuador (Philadelphia, 00:00 BST)
Saturday, 20th June: Germany v Ivory Coast (Toronto, 21:00)
Thursday, 25th June: Curaçao v Ivory Coast (Philadelphia, 21:00)
Daichi Kamada – Japan, Group F
Sunday, 14th June: Netherlands v Japan (Dallas, 21:00 BST)
Sunday, 21st June: Tunisia v Japan (Monterrey, 05:00)
Friday, 26th June: Japan v Sweden (Dallas, 00:00)
Yéremy Pino – Spain, Group H
Monday, 15th June: Spain v Cape Verde (Atlanta, 17:00 BST)
Sunday, 21st June: Spain v Saudi Arabia (Atlanta, 17:00)
Saturday, 27th June: Uruguay v Spain (Guadalajara, 01:00)