After a 12-year absence, Les Elephants are back at the World Cup Finals. But can they reach the last eight, as is their stated aim?

With an in-form Guessand as part of their attack, they may have a decent chance.

Guessand's International Journey

Born in France to Ivorian parents, as a dual-citizen Guessand was eligible to represent either nation. Initially he represented France at youth level.

The forward even played for the under-19 French side in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying rounds in 2019.

But a switch followed in 2023, when he was selected in the Ivory Coast's provisional squad for the African Cup of Nations.