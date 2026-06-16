France are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in North America, having become world champions in Russia in 2018 and then going mightily close to retaining the trophy four years ago.

Despite possessing a squad stacked full of world class talent, Lacroix and Mateta will hope they can play their part for the two-time winners.

Their International Journey

Mateta's first international experience came when he was named by Thierry Henry in France's Olympic squad for the Paris 2024 Games.

Primarily an under-23 tournament, the Olympics allows three overage players to be selected by each team, Mateta one of France's trio.

He proved an outstanding choice. Mateta started ever game of France's run to the final on home soil, scoring five goals along the way.

One of these came against Spain in the Final, although France ultimately lost 5-3 and had to settle for the silver medal.

But Mateta had enhanced his reputation with the national side. A debut for the full senior side followed in last year in October against Azerbaijan.