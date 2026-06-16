After signing for the Eagles on deadline day in the January transfer window, then helping Palace to a European trophy only four months later, a World Cup debut now looms large for the striker.

It's only the fourth time Norway have reached the main tournament – can Strand Larsen help them to the knockout stages?

Strand Larsen's International Journey

On the national team radar from an early age, Strand Larsen had proven prolific for Norway at youth level, scoring at the 2017 U17s Euros and representing his country at every age group up to the U21s, where he netted 11 times in just 16 appearances.

In November 2020, he earned his senior Norway debut against Austria. Coincidentally it was former Palace Women Manager Leif Gunnar Smerud who selected him for his first cap, who was acting as interim coach at the time.

Nearly two years later the powerful forward won his second cap, appearing for 28 minutes in a defeat to Slovenia.

But ever since he's been a regular figure in the Gresshingstene squad. A first goal arrived in September 2023 during a 6-0 thrashing of Jordan, Strand Larsen also getting two assists that night.