Factfile

Manager: Ivan Jurić

Position: 20th

Nickname: The Saints

Ground: St Mary's Stadium

Founded: 1885 (139 years ago)

What’s the story?

Southampton’s return to the Premier League has been anything but plain sailing, as they spent the entire season at the foot of the table and are now firmly cut adrift from the rest.

Having beaten Leeds United in the Championship play-off final last season, they have since won just a two league games – at home to Everton and away at Ipswich.

Now they are in genuine danger of collecting an unwanted piece of Premier League history, by finishing with less than the 11 points Derby County managed in 2007/08, the lowest in the competitions' history.

Defeat after defeat made it a matter of time before Russell Martin was dismissed back in December, with interim manager Simon Rusk briefly stemming the tide picked up a point away at Craven Cottage against Fulham.

Croatian manager Ivan Juric then permanently replaced Martin, most recently boss of Roma in Serie A before departing in November. Initially, he was confident of improvement.

“I’m very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better,” he said after his appointment was announced. “It’s important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that.”