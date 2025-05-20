Factfile

Manager: Vitor Pereira

Current position: 14th

Ground: Molineux

Founded: 1877 (148 years ago)

What’s the story?

The story of Wolves’ 2024/25 season has been the ultimate tale of two halves.

Following on from the back of a strong 2023/24, which saw the Black Country side reach the FA Cup quarter-finals and finish comfortably in mid-table, hopes were high they could progress.

But a disastrous start for manager Gary O’Neil – with no win coming until November – plunged Wolves firmly into the relegation mire.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich proved a watershed moment in their season. With players brawling with the winning opposition post-match and the atmosphere toxic, O’Neil was sacked less than 24 hours later.

It would mark a turning point. They immediately turned to Vitor Pereira and, with the Portuguese coach in the hotseat, back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Manchester United followed in his first two games.