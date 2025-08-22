Factfile

Manager: Nuno Espírito Santo

Nuno Espírito Santo 2024/25 League Position: 7th

7th Ground: City Ground

City Ground Founded: 1865 (160 years ago)

In their manager’s words...

In his Friday press conference previewing the game, Nuno Espírito Santo said he was still expecting further transfer activity at Forest, following yesterday's arrival of midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus.

"The squad is nearer to where we want it to be," he told the media. "It's not complete yet. We still need another option for goalkeeper. Another option would good.

"And the full-backs is more, that is more what we need now."

When asked what sort of challenge he anticipates at Selhurst Park, the Portuguese coach replied: "I expect on Sunday, with all the respect, a tough atmosphere around the game.

"We are aware of this. We have to stick together, help each other. But the team has to be brave and focus on the game, against a really tough opponent, who are playing very well."

Forest team news

Nuno remained cautious on whether any of his new signings would be involved at Selhurst Park: "All the players who have joined us, now we are assessing them.

"It's totally different to the situations we had during pre-season. Douglas only joined us this morning, preparing for set-pieces. Let's see.

"We are assessing them. I think they are going to be useful. They are talented players no doubt it. First of all we have to integrate them... then I think they can help us.

"It's a nice problem to have [his options in attack] Chris [Wood] started the season on fire. But I think we have options. Igor Jesus did all the pre-season and did well. Arnaud Kalimuendo [another new signing] will give us a different profile."