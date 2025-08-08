Factfile

Manager: Arne Slot

Arne Slot 24/25 Position: 1st

1st Ground: Anfield

Anfield Founded: 1892 (133 years ago)

In their manager’s words...

In his Friday press conference previewing the game, Slot was full of praise for the Eagles, admitting that facing them at Wembley would be a difficult task.

He said: “It is nice if you can start a season with the chance of winning something, because normally you have to play numerous games before you can win something. Now we have the chance to win something at the beginning of the season.

"Unfortunately, we face a very good Crystal Palace, who have been very difficult to win against for us. In the last game of the season, and in the [FA Cup] final, and in the semi-final as well, how hard it is to win a one-off game against them.

“Maybe the way Newcastle played the [League Cup] final could be quite similar to the way Palace might play this game. Newcastle used almost every free-kick they got, no matter where it was on the pitch, to bring it into our box. And that’s a style of play Palace also uses: they also like to bring the ball out from the back, but they are also a threat in set-pieces and long throw-ins and all these kind of things.

“Goals are very important in every game, but I think on Sunday, one goal is worth a lot.”

Liverpool team news

Slot confirmed: "Joe Gomez has a minor injury at the moment, but he will be back with the team very soon. We still have numerous options for players who can play there.

"Alexis Mac Allister will be in the squad. He was out for two months or longer, because we didn't play him in the last four games of the season. He trained with us since a week ago, played 30 minutes, 45 minutes, so that's not a situation where you would play him for 90 minutes. Starting is possible – but definitely not for 90 minutes."